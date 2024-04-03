Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.20 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $116.30 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000558 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005196 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012311 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

