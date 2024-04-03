Real Estate Investors Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Trading Down 2.4 %

LON RLE opened at GBX 32.20 ($0.40) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.15. The firm has a market cap of £55.98 million, a PE ratio of 3,300.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

