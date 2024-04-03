RealReal (REAL) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RealReal and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.15 RealReal Competitors $1.93 billion $36.60 million 9.68

Analyst Recommendations

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RealReal and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 2.30%. Given RealReal’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

