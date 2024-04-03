Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.55 and last traded at $52.70. Approximately 872,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,110,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

