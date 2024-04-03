Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

