Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Blackstone Stock Down 3.6 %
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
