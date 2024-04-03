Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,822,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,954,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

ITM opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

