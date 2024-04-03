Reliance (NYSE:RS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $337.76

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $337.76 and last traded at $335.86, with a volume of 29907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.08.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Reliance by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Reliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

