Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of MARK opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

