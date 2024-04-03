Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $152.67 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Request has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $152.67 million and $5.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014456 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00022703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,862.10 or 0.99964864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012734 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00134322 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15538485 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $9,229,170.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

