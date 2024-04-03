Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

RVP stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

