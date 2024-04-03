REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

REV Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in REV Group by 101.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in REV Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 236.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

