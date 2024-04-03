REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.57

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 13543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

REV Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

