Reviewing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Mitchells & Butlers and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mitchells & Butlers and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 1 0 1.86

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus price target of $77.14, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

96.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $3.07 billion 0.60 -$4.91 million N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.44 billion 0.45 $99.05 million $3.75 18.67

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.43% 23.13% 4.92%

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. Its gift shop offers various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, food, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

