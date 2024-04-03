Reviewing United Homes Group (UHG) & The Competition

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare United Homes Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.10% 15.39% 11.64%

Risk & Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s peers have a beta of 2.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -33.95 United Homes Group Competitors $6.18 billion $763.65 million 8.25

This table compares United Homes Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Homes Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Homes Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 348 1705 1573 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 12.51%. Given United Homes Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

United Homes Group peers beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

United Homes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.