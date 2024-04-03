Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 81,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Revolve Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Revolve Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Revolve Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Revolve Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.