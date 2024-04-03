RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RIBT stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

