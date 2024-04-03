Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

DELL traded up $9.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,755,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

