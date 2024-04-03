Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,516.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,266. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,792.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.