Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $989,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 47,152.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

