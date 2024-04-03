Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 61.0% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.60. The company had a trading volume of 252,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,386. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

