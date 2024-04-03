Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EEM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,622,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726,746. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

