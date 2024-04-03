Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

BBAG stock remained flat at $45.32 during trading on Wednesday. 171,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,972. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

