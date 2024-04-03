Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 401 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,376,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 49,432,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,997,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

