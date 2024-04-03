Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 80 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,822,000 after purchasing an additional 491,391 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $312.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

