Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Rightmove Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.14.
About Rightmove
