Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,446,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,816,434 shares.The stock last traded at $64.00 and had previously closed at $65.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,707,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,997,000 after buying an additional 2,053,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after buying an additional 672,095 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.