Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Hits $3,156.73 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $3,156.73 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00266081 USD and is up 9.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,840.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

