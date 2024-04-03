Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Roche were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Stock Performance

RHHBY opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

