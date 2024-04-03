Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Roche were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.
Roche Stock Performance
RHHBY opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on RHHBY
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.