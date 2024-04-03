Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,208 shares of company stock worth $9,220,239. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.