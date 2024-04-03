Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RCKT stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Featured Articles
