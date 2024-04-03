Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

