Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 162,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 102,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Route1 Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

