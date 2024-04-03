Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $329.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

