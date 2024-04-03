RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,028 Average Target Price from Analysts

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,028 ($12.90).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.61) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday.
RS Group Stock Down 2.0 %
RS Group Company Profile
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
