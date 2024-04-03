RS Group’s (RS1) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($11.61) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.
RS Group Stock Performance
Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 696.50 ($8.74) on Wednesday. RS Group has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a one year high of GBX 936.20 ($11.75). The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,391.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 755.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 751.02.
About RS Group
