RS Group’s (RS1) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($11.61) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 696.50 ($8.74) on Wednesday. RS Group has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a one year high of GBX 936.20 ($11.75). The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,391.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 755.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 751.02.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

