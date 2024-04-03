RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) Insider Sells £66,500 in Stock

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19), for a total value of £66,500 ($83,479.79).

RTC Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTC stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. The firm has a market cap of £14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.10. RTC Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 15.39 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.26).

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

