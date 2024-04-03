Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 6,109 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $71,841.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,519,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $473,911.08.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,774 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $279,819.98.

On Thursday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,317 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $167,222.56.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $426,650.85.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BFZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 47,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,103. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

