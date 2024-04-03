Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.38 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

