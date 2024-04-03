Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $302.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day moving average is $254.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $261,391,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.