Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% annually over the last three years. Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

