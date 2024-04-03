Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 360,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,570. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

