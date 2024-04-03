Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.67. 2,153,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

