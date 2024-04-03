SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. 7,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 33,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

SecureWorks Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $42,439.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 578,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,383.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 1,998.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.



