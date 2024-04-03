SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. 7,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 33,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $42,439.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 578,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,383.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
