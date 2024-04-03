SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.10

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 63.10 and last traded at 62.62, with a volume of 203305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 62.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on SN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 61.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

