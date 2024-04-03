Short Interest in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Grows By 7.5%

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acushnet

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.