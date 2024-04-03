Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Declines By 5.5%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,251,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

AERWINS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWINW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 4,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,213. AERWINS Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures drones and other technology in the air infrastructure and air mobility space. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan.

