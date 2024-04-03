Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Drops By 6.1%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Anterix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATEX opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 447.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

