Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Rises By 9.3%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 521,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. 65,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,633. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

