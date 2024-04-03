Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Increases By 7.9%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

