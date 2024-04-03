Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Decreases By 5.3%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 678,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after acquiring an additional 881,992 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after acquiring an additional 738,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

